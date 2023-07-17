Open Menu

Women's World Cup Started Out With Shorter Games, Outsized Kits

Umer Jamshaid Published July 17, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Asako Takakura played in the first Women's World Cup in 1991 and recalls with a hint of disdain how the matches lasted 80 minutes instead of the usual 90.

"At the time football was still thought of as a man's sport," Takakura tells AFP, casting her mind back to a tournament in which only 12 teams took part.

Fast forward and the ninth edition of the Women's World Cup kicks off on Thursday in Australia and New Zealand with 32 teams and global interest at an all-time high.

Takakura has seen that development firsthand. After playing for Japan at the 1991 and 1995 World Cups, she coached the national side at the 2019 edition.

The 1991 World Cup took place in the Chinese province of Guangdong and the United States beat Norway 2-1 in the final in front of 63,000 spectators. They have won it three more times since.

Attendances were boosted by free tickets given to the public.

Back then, games were two halves of 40 minutes.

"Goodness gracious, the girls can't last 90 minutes," US star striker Michelle Akers once said in a sneeringly sarcastic riposte.

The length of matches changed for subsequent Women's World Cups after many teams said there should be no difference.

"There was an atmosphere where people wondered if women could play," Takakura says of attitudes in 1991.

"At least they didn't make the pitch smaller." Governing body FIFA's technical report after the tournament highlights some of the wider issues women's football faced.

Many of the teams said they generally struggled to find football boots and goalkeeping gloves to fit women.

"The players' need for good quality equipment... in small sizes had so far only rarely been satisfied," the New Zealand delegation was quoted as saying in the report.

More Stories From Miscellaneous