Women's World Cup Tickets Back On Sale

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Women's World Cup tickets back on sale

GENEVA, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :The last-minute sales phase for the Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 will begin on April 11, and registration for the FIFA Ticketing Account will open next Tuesday.

With 104 days until the tournament begins, FIFA confirmed on Wednesday that almost 650,000 tickets have been sold for the 64 matches since October 2022.

The sale of tickets will continue until the tournament ends, featuring 32 teams from around the world. Fans can also check out FIFA's Community Group Sales Program and exclusive hospitality offerings for different experiences.

