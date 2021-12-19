Wood pours in 21 as Rockets beat struggling Pistons

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Christian Wood scored a team high 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the Houston Rockets handed the Detroit Pistons their 14th consecutive loss with a 116-107 victory on Saturday.

Playing against his former team, Wood led the Rockets who had all five starters scoring in double figures.

Eric Gordon tallied 18 points and five assists, Garrison Mathews 16 points, and Jae'Sean Tate had 11 points in the win. Kenyon Martin Jr. (10 points, 11 rebounds) added a double-double off the bench as Houston shot 49.5 percent from the floor.

The hapless Pistons committed 20 turnovers and made just 10 of 36 three point attempts.

Cade Cunningham finished with 21 points and 11 assists, while Saddiq Bey led Detroit with 23 points in the loss.