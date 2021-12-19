UrduPoint.com

Wood Pours In 21 As Rockets Beat Struggling Pistons

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 09:20 AM

Wood pours in 21 as Rockets beat struggling Pistons

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Christian Wood scored a team high 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the Houston Rockets handed the Detroit Pistons their 14th consecutive loss with a 116-107 victory on Saturday.

Playing against his former team, Wood led the Rockets who had all five starters scoring in double figures.

Eric Gordon tallied 18 points and five assists, Garrison Mathews 16 points, and Jae'Sean Tate had 11 points in the win. Kenyon Martin Jr. (10 points, 11 rebounds) added a double-double off the bench as Houston shot 49.5 percent from the floor.

The hapless Pistons committed 20 turnovers and made just 10 of 36 three point attempts.

Cade Cunningham finished with 21 points and 11 assists, while Saddiq Bey led Detroit with 23 points in the loss.

Related Topics

Detroit Houston Christian All From

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th December 2021

1 hour ago
 Andrey Rublev begins reign at Mubadala World Tenni ..

Andrey Rublev begins reign at Mubadala World Tennis Championship with maiden tit ..

8 hours ago
 NCSW chairperson condoles over loss of lives in Ka ..

NCSW chairperson condoles over loss of lives in Karachi

8 hours ago
 Netherlands to Introduce Lockdown to Stem Spread o ..

Netherlands to Introduce Lockdown to Stem Spread of Omicron - Acting Prime Minis ..

8 hours ago
 23 criminals held, contraband seized

23 criminals held, contraband seized

8 hours ago
 Two more tested COVID-19 positive in Faisalabad

Two more tested COVID-19 positive in Faisalabad

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.