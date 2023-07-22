Wood strikes for England in fourth Ashes Test after Bairstow runs riot

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Fast bowler Mark Wood took three wickets after Jonny Bairstow pulverised Australia with a thrilling 99 not out as England strengthened their grip on a must-win fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford on Friday.

Australia were 113-4 in their second innings at stumps on the third day, still 162 runs behind England's huge first-innings 592.

Wood had superb stumps figures of 3-17 from seven overs, a haul that included the 100th Test wicket of an injury-blighted career.

England, at 2-1 down with two to play, must win in Manchester if they are to stand a chance of regaining the Ashes.

Forecast rain over the weekend could scupper their hopes, but Bairstow told the BBC: "We've put ourselves into a position taking four wickets tonight that hopefully, well, we've done everything that we could've done in the game.

"The weather is the weather. What comes will come and we can control what we have done so far in the game which is score at a rate that puts us in a position that hopefully forces a result," the 33-year-old Yorkshireman added.

Wicketkeeper Bairstow followed his blistering 81 ball-assault, which included 10 fours and four sixes, by holding a routine edge off Wood as Australia lost Usman Khawaja early in their innings.

David Warner, Australia's other left-handed opener, survived against longstanding nemesis Stuart Broad before uncertainly chopping on to Chris Woakes for 28.

Wood's 100th Test wicket arrived when Australia star batsman Steve Smith, neither pulling nor paddling a bouncer, was caught down the legside by Bairstow for just 17.

Durham express quick Wood, 33, had shaken up several Australia batsmen on his return to England duty in the hosts' third Test win at Headingley.

And he again showed the value of sheer speed when Travis Head, on one, was undone by a rising delivery that took the shoulder of the bat before looping gently to Ben Duckett in the gully.