Wooden Allen Settles Lawsuit With Amazon

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 08:00 AM

Wooden Allen settles lawsuit with Amazon

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Woody Allen has settled a 68 million Dollar breach of contract lawsuit against Amazon, which cancelled a movie deal with him amid the #MeToo movement, court papers show.

Lawyers for the film director and Amazon filed a joint notice dismissing the case Friday night in a court in New York.

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed. But the news website Deadline quoted sources close to the agreement as saying "there were no winners in this in the end." Allen sued Amazon in February after it cancelled a four-movie deal with him.

Allen said Amazon pulled out because of long-standing allegations that he molested his adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow when she was seven years old.

Allen has always denied the charges. The charges were investigated but no charges were filed against him.

But Dylan Farrow, backed by her adoptive mother Mia Farrow and her brother Ronan Farrow, renewed the charges publicly when the #MeToo movement came to the fore.

Amazon did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment on the settlement with Allen.

