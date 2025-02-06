Open Menu

Wooden Scriptures Exhibition Will Be Held At ACP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Wooden Scriptures Exhibition will be held at ACP

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi in collaboration with the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Karachi, is set to host the Wooden Scriptures Exhibition on Friday, February 7, at 3:00 PM. The event will take place at the Ahmed Parvez Art Gallery, Ahmed Shah Building.

The exhibition will be inaugurated by the Provincial Minister for Local Government and housing town planning, Saeed Ghani,and President Arts Council of Pakistan , Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah. The showcase will feature unique artworks created by Iranian artist Parvez Abdi, who has skillfully crafted these pieces using various types of wood.

