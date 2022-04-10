UrduPoint.com

Woods Drops Out Of Contention As Scheffler Shines At Masters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Woods drops out of contention as Scheffler shines at Masters

Augusta, United States, April 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :Scottie Scheffler maintained his lead early in the third round of the Masters on Saturday as Tiger Woods's hopes of a victorious return from career-threatening leg injuries evaporated with a third-round 78.

Woods, 14 months removed from a car crash that left him with injuries so severe he feared he might lose his right leg, saw his hopes of a stunning comeback for a sixth green jacket come undone on Augusta National's notoriously difficult greens.

The fact that the 46-year-old was even able to tee it up -- and make a 22nd consecutive Masters cut -- was astonishing.

But at nine off Scheffler's lead to start the day, Woods knew he needed something sensational to give himself a chance come Sunday, and instead he posted his career-worst round at the Masters, surpassing the 77 he shot in the third round of his 1996 debut as an amateur.

"It was like putting practice, I hit about a thousand putts out there," said Woods, whose prior mastery of the unforgiving, undulating greens of Augusta helped him to five Masters titles.

"I didn't think I hit it all that bad. I just had absolutely zero feel for the greens."

