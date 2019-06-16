UrduPoint.com
Woods Off To Stuttering Start In US Open 3rd Rd

Muhammad Irfan 9 hours ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 01:20 AM

Pebble Beach, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :Tiger Woods got off to a rocky start in the third round of the US Open at Pebble Beach as bogeys at two of his first three holes dropped him to two-over par -- 11 shots behind overnight leader Gary Woodland who had yet to tee off.

Woodland, seeking his first major title, fired a second-round 65 for a nine-under par total of 133. He was due to tee off alongside England's Justin Rose -- who was two strokes back on 135 -- at 2:45pm (2145 GMT).

Players within four shots of Woodland included former major champions Louis Oosthuizen, Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka, the two-time defending champion who can become just the second player to win three straight US Open titles.

Woods entered the day at even par after stumbling to a bogey-bogey finish on Friday, and he was showing no sign of mounting a charge on a cold, damp day at Pebble Beach.

Woods pulled an iron off the tee at the first into deep rough, failing to reach the green with his second shot. He missed a 15-foot putt to save par. After a 10-foot birdie miss at the second he bogeyed the third, where his wedge from the fairway found a greenside bunker.

Among other early starters, Rickie Fowler birdied three of his first seven holes to reach two-under for the tournament but gave a stroke back with a birdie at the ninth.

