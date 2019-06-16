UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woods One-over Through Nine In 3rd Round Of US Open

Faizan Hashmi 8 hours ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 02:00 AM

Woods one-over through nine in 3rd round of US Open

Pebble Beach, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :Tiger Woods was going nowhere on moving day at the US Open, playing the front nine at Pebble Beach in one-over par to fall further behind overnight leader Gary Woodland who had yet to tee off.

Woodland, seeking his first major title, fired a second-round 65 for a nine-under par total of 133. He was due to tee off alongside England's Justin Rose -- who was two strokes back on 135 -- at 2:45pm (2145 GMT).

Players within four shots of Woodland included former major champions Louis Oosthuizen, Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka, the two-time defending champion who can become just the second player to win three straight US Open titles.

Woods entered the day at even par after stumbling to a bogey-bogey finish on Friday.

On another cold, damp day at Pebble Beach he birdied two of his first three holes before back-to-back birdies at the fourth and fifth. That ended a run of 19 holes without a birdie for the 15-time major champion.

But he gave a stroke back with a bogey at the picturesque par-three-seventh, where he rolled a 38-foot birdie try two feet past and missed the par putt coming back.

Among other early starters, England's Danny Willett had four birdies in the first seven holes to climb to four-under for the tournament, but he dropped back with bogeys at nine and 10.

