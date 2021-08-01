UrduPoint.com

Workers At World's Biggest Copper Mine In Chile Agree To Strike: Union

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 05:30 PM

Santiago, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Workers at the world's biggest copper mine, Chile's Escondida, have approved a strike after rejecting the latest offer proposed by Anglo-Australian owners BHP.

Following the results of the vote that lasted until Saturday night, the union reported in a statement that there were 2,164 votes in favor of starting the strike against 11 for accepting the employer's offer.

