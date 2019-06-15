Workers Go On Strike At Chuquicamata Copper Mine In Chile
Santiago, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :Workers employed by the world's top copper producer went on strike Friday at the major Chuquicamata mine in Chile, unions said.
Three unions issued a statement saying adherence to the stoppage was massive at the mine operated by the state-owned company Codelco.
The miners are demanding wage increases and other improvements in working conditions.