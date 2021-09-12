UrduPoint.com

Workshop On 'Intro To Theatre Techniques' Starts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :A workshop, titled "Intro to Theatre Techniques" started here on September 12 at Theatre Wallay aiming at providing opportunity to refine the skillful talent.

Theatre Wallay has scheduled a series of workshops for aspiring actors, drama enthusiasts or those generally interested in improving public speaking skills.

The workshops will be conducted by experienced Theatre Wallay artists Fizza Hasan and Ammar Khalid.

According to Theater Wallay the workshops will use basic theatre games and activities to build confidence, manage anxiety, improve communication skills and work on voice and body.

The second workshop will be held on "Face & Body" on September 26 and third workshop will be conducted on "Voice & Text" on October 10 and similarly the fourth workshop titled "Scene work/ scene analysis" will be held on October 24 at The Farm in Bani Gala, she added.

