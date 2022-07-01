UrduPoint.com

Workshop On SCO Prevention, Treatment And Rehabilitation Of Synthetic Drug Addiction Held

Umer Jamshaid Published July 01, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Workshop on SCO prevention, treatment and rehabilitation of synthetic drug addiction held

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :A video conference workshop of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) experts on prevention, treatment and rehabilitation of synthetic drug was held.

The SCO Secretariat in Beijing and the Ministry of Public Security of the People's Republic of China organized the workshop.

Representatives of relevant ministries and agencies from eight SCO member states exchanged information on the situation in this field in the SCO region and new methods of drug addiction treatment and rehabilitation.

The event was held in the framework of the SCO Anti-Drug Strategy for 2018-2023.

Meanwhile, SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming held a meeting with Ambassador of Kazakhstan to China Shakhrat Nuryshev at the SCO Secretariat.

Zhang Ming shared his impressions form his recent visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan, noting that it was very eventful.

The Secretary-General also met President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Foreign Ministry leadership, as well as representatives of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) and the Astana International Financial Centre.

The SCO mission participated as international observers at the referendum on amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The Ambassador expressed confidence that Zhang Ming's extensive diplomatic experience will give a new impetus to the further development and improvement of the SCO.

He reaffirmed the Embassy's commitment to maintaining close contacts with the SCO Secretariat.

Related Topics

China Visit Beijing Astana Kazakhstan Shanghai Cooperation Organization Event From Asia

Recent Stories

Jemima Khan lashes out at PML-N over protest call ..

Jemima Khan lashes out at PML-N over protest call outside her mother's house

57 minutes ago
 FIFA lifts ban on Pakistan Football Federation (PF ..

FIFA lifts ban on Pakistan Football Federation (PFF)

1 hour ago
 Raja Basharat warns of April 16 situation at Punja ..

Raja Basharat warns of April 16 situation at Punjab Assembly

2 hours ago
 PTI receives approval from Islamabad Administratio ..

PTI receives approval from Islamabad Administration to hold a rally

2 hours ago
 China opposes India’s plan to hold G20 meeting i ..

China opposes India’s plan to hold G20 meeting in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir

2 hours ago
 Indian SC asks Nurpur Sharma to apologize over con ..

Indian SC asks Nurpur Sharma to apologize over contemptuous remarks against Holy ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.