Workshop on SCO prevention, treatment and rehabilitation of synthetic drug addiction held

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :A video conference workshop of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) experts on prevention, treatment and rehabilitation of synthetic drug was held.

The SCO Secretariat in Beijing and the Ministry of Public Security of the People's Republic of China organized the workshop.

Representatives of relevant ministries and agencies from eight SCO member states exchanged information on the situation in this field in the SCO region and new methods of drug addiction treatment and rehabilitation.

The event was held in the framework of the SCO Anti-Drug Strategy for 2018-2023.

Meanwhile, SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming held a meeting with Ambassador of Kazakhstan to China Shakhrat Nuryshev at the SCO Secretariat.

Zhang Ming shared his impressions form his recent visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan, noting that it was very eventful.

The Secretary-General also met President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Foreign Ministry leadership, as well as representatives of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) and the Astana International Financial Centre.

The SCO mission participated as international observers at the referendum on amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The Ambassador expressed confidence that Zhang Ming's extensive diplomatic experience will give a new impetus to the further development and improvement of the SCO.

He reaffirmed the Embassy's commitment to maintaining close contacts with the SCO Secretariat.