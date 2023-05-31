World 172 Seyboth Wild stuns Medvedev at French Open amid Djokovic fallout

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :World number two Daniil Medvedev was knocked out of the French Open in the first round on Tuesday, losing in five sets to 172nd-ranked Thiago Seyboth Wild of Brazil as Roland Garros attempted to move on from Novak Djokovic's Kosovo controversy.

Seyboth Wild, who came through the qualifiers and had never previously won a Grand Slam match, triumphed 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (6/8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

It was Medvedev's fifth loss in the opening round at Roland Garros in seven appearances.

"It's a dream come true to beat these kinds of players on this court," said the 23-year-old Brazilian who unleashed 69 winners on Court Philippe Chatrier.

"I was cramping in the second set and couldn't really serve the way I wanted but I tried to play my best tennis.

" Seyboth Wild, without a win on the main tour since February 2022, held his nerve in the conclusion of the four-hour 15-minute match, one of a Grand Slam record 21 first round ties to require five sets.

He twice saw breaks retrieved by Medvedev in the deciding set before finally backing up a third break with a hold for 5-3. Two giant forehands secured victory.

Medvedev arrived in Paris buoyed by winning his first ever clay court title at the Italian Open last week for his fifth trophy of 2023.

"Every time the clay court season finishes, I'm happy," said Medvedev.