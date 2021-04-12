UrduPoint.com
World 180 Osorio Serrano wins Bogota WTA title in 2021's longest final

Bogota, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Colombian wildcard Maria Camila Osorio Serrano clinched her maiden WTA title in Bogota on Sunday, defeating Slovenian fifth seed Tamara Zidansek in the longest final of the season.

The 19-year-old former world junior number one won 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 in the two-hour, 48-minute championship match.

World No.180 Osorio Serrano becomes the lowest-ranked WTA champion since 299th-ranked Margarita Gasparyan won Tashkent in 2018.

