World 239 Gaston Downs Former Champion Wawrinka At Roland Garros

Fri 02nd October 2020

World 239 Gaston downs former champion Wawrinka at Roland Garros

Paris, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :French wildcard Hugo Gaston, ranked at 239 in the world, defeated 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka in five sets to reach the Roland Garros last 16 on Friday.

The 20-year-old left-hander, the only home player still standing out of 18 who started in the men's draw, will face third seed and US Open champion Dominic Thiem for a place in the quarter-finals.

Gaston, who won the rain-interrupted tie 2-6, 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-0, was the second player ranked outside the top 200 to reach the last 16 on Friday after number 213 Sebastian Korda downed Pedro Martinez.

Korda will next face Rafael Nadal if the 12-time champion gets past Italy's Stefano Travaglia.

