World Amateur No. 1 Kanaya Among Seven Added To US Open

Wed 19th August 2020 | 11:00 PM

World Amateur No. 1 Kanaya among seven added to US Open

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :World Amateur number one Takumi Kanaya of Japan and Taiwan's Yu Chun-an were among seven amateur golfers added Wednesday to the field for next month's US Open at Winged Foot.

The US Golf Association based the exemptions upon current world amateur golf rankings, with all spots in the field awarded on exemptions after qualifying was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Others amateurs now set to play in the field of 144 on September 17-20 in Mamaroneck, New York, are Americans Ricky Castillo, Davis Thompson and John Pak, Spain's Eduard Rousaud and Scotland's Sandy Scott.

Kanaya, 22, won the 2018 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship and was second last year. This will be his first US Open.

Yu, 22, is a senior at Arizona State who will play his third consecutive US Open.

There were six other amateurs already in the US Open field, including 2019 US Amateur champion Andy Ogletree.

