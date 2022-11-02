UrduPoint.com

World Athletics Announces Nominees For Women's Rising Star

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2022

World Athletics announces nominees for Women's Rising Star

GENEVA, Nov. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :The World Athletics announced Wednesday the five nominees for the 2022 Women's Rising Star Award.

The list includes Kenya's runners Jackline Chepkoech and Faith Cherotich, South African shot putter Mine De Klerk, Jamaican hurdler Kerrica Hill and Serbia's javelin thrower Adriana Vilagos.

Besides their excellent performances in different youth competitions, some of them are already big Names at senior level, as Chepkoech won the 3,000m steeplechase gold medals at the Commonwealth Games and Brussels Diamond League, while Cherotich finished third in the 3,000m steeplechase in the Diamond League Final.

Related Topics

World Brussels Serbia Kenya Women Gold

