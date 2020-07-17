World Athletics chief Coe approved as IOC member

(@FahadShabbir)

Lausanne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Sebastian Coe, the head of World Athletics, was voted in as a member of the International Olympic Committee on Friday after being turned down several times.

Coe, the two-time Olympic 1,500 metres champion for Britain who became head of athletics' world governing body in 2015, was blocked from membership as recently as December over a conflict of interest.

But Coe changed his role at the CSM company he is currently running as managing director to a passive position, thus paving the way to IOC membership.

Coe's belated entry into the IOC club is significant because he has been mentioned as a potential future president of the Olympic movement.

Voting at the IOC Session, held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic, saw 85 valid votes with six abstentions: 77 voted to approve Coe's membership, with eight voting against.

Also approved for individual IOC membership were Princess Reema Bandar al-Saud, Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the United States, former Croatian president Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, Cuban Olympic Committee (COC) board member Maria de la Caridad Colon Ruenes and acting Mongolian National Olympic Committee president Battushig Batbold.