UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Athletics Chief Coe Approved As IOC Member

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 07:50 PM

World Athletics chief Coe approved as IOC member

Lausanne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Sebastian Coe, the head of World Athletics, was voted in as a member of the International Olympic Committee on Friday after being turned down several times.

Coe, the two-time Olympic 1,500 metres champion for Britain who became head of athletics' world governing body in 2015, was blocked from membership as recently as December over a conflict of interest.

But Coe changed his role at the CSM company he is currently running as managing director to a passive position, thus paving the way to IOC membership.

Coe's belated entry into the IOC club is significant because he has been mentioned as a potential future president of the Olympic movement.

Voting at the IOC Session, held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic, saw 85 valid votes with six abstentions: 77 voted to approve Coe's membership, with eight voting against.

Also approved for individual IOC membership were Princess Reema Bandar al-Saud, Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the United States, former Croatian president Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, Cuban Olympic Committee (COC) board member Maria de la Caridad Colon Ruenes and acting Mongolian National Olympic Committee president Battushig Batbold.

Related Topics

World Company Colon United States Saudi Arabia December 2015 Olympics International Olympic Committee From Crescent Standard Modaraba Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Neelum Valley first defense line of Pakistan, AJK: ..

1 hour ago

TCL Pakistan brings Bari Eid Bari Offer with exclu ..

3 hours ago

Interior Ministry says US blogger Cynthia is not i ..

3 hours ago

Russia reports 6,406 cases of COVID-19 in past 24 ..

3 hours ago

Govt charges 17 per cent tax on POL products, Sena ..

3 hours ago

A devastating wheat crisis is engulfing the countr ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.