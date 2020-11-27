UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Athletics Go To CAS Over Naser, Coleman Appeals Ban

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 01:41 AM

World Athletics go to CAS over Naser, Coleman appeals ban

Lausanne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :World Athletics on Thursday filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport against the clearance of Bahrain's Salwa Eid Naser to compete, while US sprinter Christian Coleman appealed his two-year ban.

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) disciplinary tribunal ruled in October that Naser had not committed an anti-doping rule violation (ADRV) in relation to an alleged filing failure and missed tests.

In its appeal to the CAS, World Athletics requested that the AIU decision "be set aside and that it be replaced with a new decision in which Salwa Eid Naser is found to have committed an ADRV and sanctioned with a two-year period of ineligibility".

World 400 metre champion Naser was initially charged with breaking whereabouts rules and provisionally suspended in June, but that was dismissed on a technicality.

Nigerian-born Naser, who improved by one second a season from 2016-19, stunned athletics when she powered to the third-fastest 400m in history to take the world title in Doha last year.

Her time of 48.14 seconds was only behind runs by East German Marita Koch and former Czech runner Jarmila Kratochvilova in the 1980s.

In a separate case, Coleman filed an appeal against World Athletics over a two-year ban handed down by the AIU in October for having "committed an ADRV in relation to an alleged filing failure and missed tests".

Coleman requested that the AIU decision be "set aside and that the sanction be eliminated, or in the alternative, reduced".

Coleman also struck gold in Doha, winning the men's 100m title in a world-leading time for the season of 9.76 seconds.

He was provisionally suspendedfor three 'whereabouts failures' in June.

World Athletics' Disciplinary Tribunal upheld the charge and banned the 24-year-old American for two years, backdated to May 14, 2020.

Should the ban remain in place, Coleman would miss next year's Olympic Games in Japan, where he would have been among the favourites to win 100m gold.

Coleman, who is also the 60m world record holder, only ran in the 4x100m relay heats in his first Olympic appearance in Rio de Janeiro four years ago. The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) charged Coleman for missed tests in January and December 2019, as well as for a "filing failure" last April.

To prove an anti-doping violation, an athlete has to have committed three whereabouts failures within 12 months.

Coleman previously escaped suspension on a technicality ahead of last September's World Championships.

Related Topics

World German Rio De Janeiro Doha Bahrain Japan January April May June September October December 2019 2020 Gold Olympics Christian From Court

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, External Affairs Minister of I ..

1 hour ago

HPD’s 8th ‘My Health’ Conference ends on a h ..

2 hours ago

Dutch company keen to invest US$ 1.3 b in Karachi ..

1 hour ago

Kremlin Unaware of French Media Reports on Details ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Bahraini FM review consolidati ..

2 hours ago

&#039;Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Field Hospital&#039 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.