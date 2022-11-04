World Athletics launches climate change campaign

GENEVA, Nov. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :World Athletics on Thursday unveiled a campaign to address athletes' concerns about climate change.

Athletics' global governing body conducted surveys at four international championships in 2022 to collect responses from 737 athletes around the world, revealing that over 76 percent were seriously concerned about climate change, and over 66 percent felt impacted directly by its effects.

More than 90 percent of the athletes surveyed said World Athletics has a role to play in addressing sustainability in the sport, and most of the athletes are willing to help reducing the damage to the environment.