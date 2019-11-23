UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Athletics Suspends Russia Readmission Process

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 12:30 AM

World Athletics suspends Russia readmission process

Monaco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :World Athletics announced on Friday that it had suspended the reinstatement process of Russian athletics and was contemplating expelling Russia entirely from the sport.

The global governing body of athletics banned Russia for doping in November 2015.

After the first day of its council meeting in Monaco, the body said it was awaiting a decision by the World Anti Doping Agency on December 9, but was contemplating expelling RusAf, which runs Russian track and field, and was also suspending the provision that allows Russians to compete as neutral athletes.

Related Topics

World Russia Monaco November December 2015 From

Recent Stories

Anti encroachment operation carried out in Lahore

34 minutes ago

Govt taking measures for controlling inflation, im ..

21 minutes ago

IS Terrorists Erased From Afghanistan, But Their I ..

34 minutes ago

US Regulator Approves Huawei, ZTE Subsidy Ban Citi ..

21 minutes ago

Half of Russians Feel National Economic Situation ..

56 minutes ago

Managers of 4 hotels booked in Faisalabad

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.