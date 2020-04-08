UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Athletics Suspends Tokyo Olympics Qualifying Until December

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 12:01 AM

World Athletics suspends Tokyo Olympics qualifying until December

Paris, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :World Athletics announced on Tuesday track and field qualification for next year's Tokyo Olympics has been suspended until December 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Games have already been pushed back from this summer to 2021 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"This period gives more certainty for athlete planning and preparation and is the best way to address fairness in what is expected to be the uneven delivery of competition opportunities across the globe for athletes given the challenges of international travel and government border restrictions," World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said in a statement.

Competitors who have already reached the qualification standards will retain their places for the Games due to take place from July 23 to August 8 next year.

The deadline for the marathon and 50km walk will be May 31 in 2021 with June 29 the date for the remaining events.

World Athletics' global rankings have also been frozen.

The season is set to begin in June but any results before the restart date will not count.

Related Topics

World Marathon Tokyo May June July August December Border Olympics From Government Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

GCC interior ministers hold 37th meeting remotely

1 hour ago

130 Zaireen leave for home after 14-day quarantine ..

11 minutes ago

Women can play vital role to keep families safe: D ..

11 minutes ago

Detained Mehbooba Mufti shifted to her residence

11 minutes ago

Africa's biggest airline takes $550m hit due to co ..

11 minutes ago

FA chief warns 'clubs, leagues' could be wiped out ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.