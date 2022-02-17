UrduPoint.com

World 'better Prepared' For Covid Variants: BioNTech CEO To AFP

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2022 | 05:30 PM

World 'better prepared' for Covid variants: BioNTech CEO to AFP

Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :The world is becoming "better prepared" to deal with future variants of the coronavirus, the CEO and co-founder of German vaccine-maker BioNTech told AFP on Thursday, as the company works on an Omicron-specific shot.

"We will have to get used to the fact that we will have to live with the virus for the next 10 years," said Ugur Sahin, whose company developed the first mRNA vaccine against the virus with US pharma giant Pfizer. "There will always be new variants, but we are always learning more and are becoming better prepared."

>