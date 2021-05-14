UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Champion Alaphilippe Opts Out Of Olympic Cycling

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 06:20 PM

World champion Alaphilippe opts out of Olympic cycling

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Cycling's road race world champion Julian Alaphilippe said Friday he will not take part in the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Alaphilippe is scheduled to race the Tour de France which ends July 18, just a week before the Olympic road racers tackle the slopes of Mount Fuji.

"It's a personal decision, one I carefully thought out," said Alaphilippe, whose partner is expecting the couple's first child.

The Olympic route might better suit the strengths of French climb specialist Romain Bardet, while Allaphilippe's Belgian team-mate at Deceuninck Quick Step Remco Evenepoel is also tipped to do well in Tokyo.

"I'll be happy to wear the French colours at the world championships," Alaphilippe said of the event scheduled for Flanders in September.

Related Topics

World France Road Tokyo July September Olympics Event Race

Recent Stories

23,115 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

1 hour ago

UNHCR, aid partners call for renewed and strong su ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Tourism to participate in Arabian Travel Mar ..

3 hours ago

UAE announces 1,452 new COVID-19 cases, 1,422 reco ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Culture celebrates emirate’s cultural land ..

4 hours ago

Fireworks light up Yas Island in celebration of Ei ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.