World Champion Bagnaia Wins Austrian MotoGP Sprint Race

Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Spielberg bei Knittelfeld, Austria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :World champion Francesco Bagnaia dominated the sprint race at the Austrian MotoGP on Saturday to increase his lead in the world championship.

Brad Binder (KTM) came in second with Jorge Martin (Ducati-Pramac) completing the podium at Spielberg's Red Bull Ring circuit.

Bagnaia's fourth sprint win of the season lifted him 46 points clear of Martin ahead of Sunday's main event, the 10th round of the 20-race season.

"The plan was to push hard from the start.

"It was tough but we managed to be in front in first lap. I'm very happy but tomorrow is another story," said the pole-sitting Ducati factory rider.

