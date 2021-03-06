UrduPoint.com
World Champion Kriechmayr Wins Downhill In Saalbach

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

Saalbach, Austria, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Austria's world champion Vincent Kriechmayr won the World Cup downhill in Saalbach on Saturday, seeing off Beat Feuz who edged closer to a fourth successive small crystal globe.

Kriechmayr took gold in the downhill and super-G at last month's world championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo and the 29-year-old continued that run of form as he clocked a run of 1min 53.

07secs, edging out the Swiss Feuz by 0.17sec.

Olympic champion Matthias Mayer finished third 0.27 seconds behind his fellow Austrian Kriechmayr.

Feuz leads the downhill discipline standings by 68 points from Mayer, with one event to come.

Switzerland's Marco Odermatt took fifth and closed the gap on overall leader Alexis Pinturault to 165 points in the general classification.

Friday's first downhill was cancelled after bad weather on the piste made it impossible for the race to go ahead.

