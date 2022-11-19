UrduPoint.com

World Champion Max Verstappen On Pole In Abu Dhabi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2022 | 11:00 PM

World champion Max Verstappen on pole in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :World champion Max Verstappen took pole for the season-closing Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ahead of Sergio Perez for a Red Bull front row lock-out after qualifying on Saturday.

The Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are on the second row with Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes teammate George Russell next on the grid for Sunday's race at the Yas Marina circuit.

This was Verstappen's 20th career pole and his third consecutive at the track where he denied Hamilton the 2021 world title in a dramatic and controversial one-lap penalty shoot-out.

Lando Norris (McLaren), Alpine's Esteban Ocon, the retiring Sebastian Vettel (Alfa Romeo) and Daniel Ricciardo, in his last race for McLaren, completed the top 10.

"That's a good team effort," said Verstappen, who had disobeyed team orders to allow Perez to pass him on the closing lap of last week's race in Brazil won by Russell.

Perez and Leclerc are level on points and in a scrap for second behind runaway champion Verstappen.

Related Topics

World Abu Dhabi Mercedes Hamilton George Alpine Brazil Sunday Top Alfa Romeo Race McLaren

Recent Stories

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

3 hours ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

6 hours ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

6 hours ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

6 hours ago
 Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged video of ..

Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged video of getting massaged in jail goes ..

7 hours ago
 Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival i ..

Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival in Rawalpindi

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.