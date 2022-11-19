World champion Max Verstappen on pole in Abu Dhabi

(@FahadShabbir)

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :World champion Max Verstappen took pole for the season-closing Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ahead of Sergio Perez for a Red Bull front row lock-out after qualifying on Saturday.

The Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are on the second row with Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes teammate George Russell next on the grid for Sunday's race at the Yas Marina circuit.

This was Verstappen's 20th career pole and his third consecutive at the track where he denied Hamilton the 2021 world title in a dramatic and controversial one-lap penalty shoot-out.

Lando Norris (McLaren), Alpine's Esteban Ocon, the retiring Sebastian Vettel (Alfa Romeo) and Daniel Ricciardo, in his last race for McLaren, completed the top 10.

"That's a good team effort," said Verstappen, who had disobeyed team orders to allow Perez to pass him on the closing lap of last week's race in Brazil won by Russell.

Perez and Leclerc are level on points and in a scrap for second behind runaway champion Verstappen.