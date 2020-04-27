UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Champion Taylor Calls Boxing Without Fans 'glorified Sparring'

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 09:00 PM

World champion Taylor calls boxing without fans 'glorified sparring'

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :World champion Josh Taylor fears it will be hard to motivate himself for the "glorified sparring" of boxing behind closed doors.

The Scot was meant to defend his World Boxing Association and International Boxing Federation super-lightweight titles against Thai opponent Apinun Khongsong in Glasgow on May 2.

But the outbreak of the coronavirus has put paid to that bout, with Britain in lockdown.

And even when UK government restrictions are lifted, the British Boxing board of Control has warned planned bouts may be subject to further delay if they risk placing additional strain on the National Health Service.

It looks increasingly likely that any initial resumption of major sport in Britain, including boxing, will be without spectators.

But Taylor said the absence of a crowd could deprive him of a competitive edge.

"It would be a bit like a glorified sparring match if there's only 50 people in the building," Taylor told BBC Radio's boxing podcast.

"It's not ideal. I think for me it would be quite hard to get up for.

"If the crowd wasn't there you'd lose that wee bit of nervousness walking out. Just as you get ready to walk out, you see the crowd and think 'this is it man, what I live for' and there's no way I'm getting beat. It fires you up." Nevertheless, Taylor said he would consider taking a fight even if there were no spectators.

"But, on the other side, I go back to my amateur days when there were only a couple of hundred there. So I'd go back to that experience to make sure I win the fight."Taylor has a perfect professional record of 16 victories, 12 inside the distance.

But the 29-year-old needed a majority decision last time out to beat Regis Prograis in October's final of the World Boxing Super Series.

Related Topics

UK World Man Glasgow May October Government Boxing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PTCL Group contributes Rs.100 Million toPM’s COV ..

1 hour ago

Umar Akmal banned from all cricket for three years

2 hours ago

Current global developments, challenges highlight ..

2 hours ago

Al Bowardi, Korean Defence Minister discuss defenc ..

2 hours ago

Fasting can boost your Immune System & Health

3 hours ago

Islamabad High Court seeks comments from establish ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.