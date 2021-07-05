World community should jointly condemn Indian sponsored terrorism: Chinese scholar

BEIJING, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) ::Indian people should wake up and stop Indian intelligence agency's actions in support of terrorism which are not only harmful to India itself but for others. The region and the international community should jointly condemn it.

These views were expressed by Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law and former military diplomat in South Asian countries in a statement issued here.

The Chinese scholar referred to a statement of National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf in which he said that evidence gathered during the investigation of the blast in Lahore's Johar Town last month points to "Indian-sponsored terrorism".

Dr Moeed Yusuf said that the mastermind of the attack which killed 3 people and left 24 others injured "is an Indian citizen and Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) is in touch with him".

Cheng Xizhong said, this is the "proxy war" and according to his understanding, the "proxy war" means that a country uses extremist and terrorist organizations or extremists and terrorists to carry out extremist and terrorist activities, thus undermining the social stability and economic development of the other country and weakening the strength status of the other country.

He said for many years, the "proxy war" has been an important reason for undermining the relations between India and Pakistan, and also an important factor affecting peace and stability in South Asia.

There is an idiom in China that says that someone lifts a rock only to drop it on his own feet. India has been used to doing things out of its way, which has encouraged the spread of extremist and terrorist activities in India. From time to time, extremist and terrorist activities have taken place, and the Indian society has been in a state of unrest for a long time," he added.

Therefore, Indian intelligence agency's actions in support of terrorism are harmful to both others and themselves. The Indian people should wake up and stop it. The region and the international community should jointly condemn it, he concluded.