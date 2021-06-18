UrduPoint.com
World Conference Calls For Inclusive COVID-19 Recovery Plan

World conference calls for inclusive COVID-19 recovery plan

DHAKA, Bangladesh , 18 June (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :– The 109th International Labor Conference (ILC) held in Geneva adopted a resolution on Thursday, urging global leaders to materialize an inclusive, sustainable and resilient recovery from the impacts of the global pandemic.

The resolution was adopted after an intense negotiation in the COVID-19 Response Committee of the ILC that was led by Dhaka, said a Bangladeshi Foreign Ministry statement on Friday.

Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Bangladesh in Geneva, Md.

Mustafizur Rahman, chaired the committee while the South Asian nation also led the Asia and Pacific Group in the negotiation as a coordinator.

The resolution listed some recommendations, including equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for all people with particular actions for reducing health risks of the health workers.

"The resolution strongly appeals for timely, affordable and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for all people in all countries for the revitalization of the global economy and the world of work," said the statement.

