UrduPoint.com

World Conference On Integrated Circuits To Open In East China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2022 | 04:20 PM

World conference on integrated circuits to open in east China

HEFEI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :The World Conference on Integrated Circuits 2022 will take place in Hefei, the capital of east China's Anhui Province, from Nov. 16 to 18, said local government.

The theme of the conference is "Cooperation brings mutual benefits." It is aimed at advancing global cooperation and exchanges in integrated circuits (IC) industrial and supply chains, exhibiting the latest achievements in IC, and promoting the development and innovation of China's IC industry, said the Hefei Municipal Government.

A wide range of activities will take place during the conference, including an opening ceremony, 14 forums, an IC-themed expo, chip designing and testing contests, and business matchmaking events.

More than 300 companies in IC industrial chains will participate in the IC-themed expo, which covers an area of 23,000 square meters, to display their latest innovative technologies and applications.

Nearly 200 guests from over 20 countries and regions, such as the United States, Britain, Germany, and Italy, are expected to attend the conference and give a speech either on-site or by video link.

At present, Anhui Province is home to more than 400 IC-related companies covering designing, manufacturing, packaging, and testing. The province is investing heavily to support the development of the IC industry.

Related Topics

World Business China Germany Hefei Italy United States From Government Industry

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: Indian team under fire on soci ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Indian team under fire on social media for historic defeat

10 minutes ago
 "Good opportunity to lift T20 World Cup trophy," s ..

"Good opportunity to lift T20 World Cup trophy," says Shaheen Shah Afridi

28 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs makes 590 seizures, handles 15.840m ..

Dubai Customs makes 590 seizures, handles 15.840m bags at Terminal 3 in 10 month ..

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Participates in Ninth Editio ..

OIC Secretary-General Participates in Ninth Edition of Abu Dhabi Peace Forum

1 hour ago
 Dost Muhammad Mazari granted bail in land case

Dost Muhammad Mazari granted bail in land case

1 hour ago
 Chairman Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association(PCGA) ..

Chairman Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association(PCGA) Chaudhry Waheed Arshad nomina ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.