World Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 180,000: AFP Tally

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 12:00 AM

World coronavirus death toll tops 180,000: AFP tally

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :More than 180,000 people in the world have died from the novel coronavirus, nearly two-thirds of them in Europe, since it emerged in China last December, according to an AFP tally based on official sources.

In total, 180,289 deaths have been recorded worldwide for 2,596,383 infections, according to the tally at 1740 GMT. There were 112,848 deaths in Europe for 1,263,802 cases on the hardest-hit continent.

The United States is the country with the most deaths at 45,153, ahead of Italy with 25,085, Spain 21,717, France 21,340 and Britain with 18,100.

