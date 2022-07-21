UrduPoint.com

World Council Of Sinologists Established To Promote Cultural Exchanges

Published July 21, 2022

World Council of Sinologists established to promote cultural exchanges

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :World Council of Sinologists and Global Forum on World Civilizations and the Chinese Path was held here to contribute to the promotion of positive exchanges between Chinese and foreign cultures.

Initiated by Beijing Language and Culture University (BLCU), the forum was attended by more than 100 sinologists and dozens of well-known scholars from 61 countries including Pakistan.

The cultural regions on the Belt and Road also participated in the conference online and offline.

Xu Baofeng, Convenor of World Council of Sinologists and Dean of Belt and Road Research Institute of Beijing Language and Culture University while chairing the forum said that in the future, World Council of Sinologists will switch on the academic grid of Sinologists country by country, share academic achievements, tell the story of China, and set up friendly relationships with the world.

He further said that establishment of the World Council of Sinologists has milestone significance in the promoting the development of Sinology in the world.

Bushra Naz, a well-known Pakistani scholar and Sinologist, said that Pakistan and China are all-weather friends and strategic cooperative partners.

The establishment of "World Council of Sinologists" will undoubtedly pave a "cultural highway" for Chinese and world's cultural researchers, particularly for Pakistani scholars, and provide lasting power and stability for academic cooperation between scholars from both countries, she added.

Zhang Xiping, Prof of Beijing Language and Culture University threw light on China's historical development that correctly help understand contemporary China.

At the forum, the participants expressed their best wishes and expectations for the establishment of "World Council of Sinologists."

