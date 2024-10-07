Open Menu

World Culture Festival 2024 Celebrates Eleventh Day With A Captivating Qawwali Performance

Sumaira FH Published October 07, 2024 | 12:00 PM

World Culture Festival 2024 celebrates Eleventh day with a captivating Qawwali performance

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) World Culture Festival 2024 celebrates its Eleventh day with a captivating Qawwali performance

The 11th day of the World Culture Festival 2024, organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, featured a mesmerizing Qawwali Night at the Jaun Elia Lawn. The event attracted a large crowd of citizens.

The Qawwali maestros Fareed Ayaz and Abu Muhammad enthralled the audience with their powerful renditions. The audience swayed and cheered as the atmosphere reverberated with the rhythm of Fareed Ayaz and Abu Muhammad Qawwali.

Meanwhile addressing to the audience, President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, Muhammad Ahmed Shah, said that We have ensured that this festival represents all of Pakistan. Folk music is our own music, and we are here to honor our legends. We want to keep our traditions alive.

