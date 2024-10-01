World Culture Festival 2024 Extended
Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2024 | 11:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah has announced to extend the duration of the World Culture Festival for three more days. He announces this while addressing the audience of theater show on Tuesday night.
Muhammad Ahmed Shah said that the people of Karachi have embraced our World Culture Festival wholeheartedly. I see familiar faces attending every day. We have had a full house for the past three days. He said Due to overwhelming response ,the festival has been extended by three more days.
On the sixth day of the 35-day World Culture Festival 2024, organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, the timeless play "Taleem-e-Balghan," written by the acclaimed playwright Khawaja Moinuddin, was presented with a refreshing twist. The play was directed by Farhan Alam Siddiqui, featuring a talented cast including Owais, Farhan Rahim, Ajnesh Dodeja, Ali Raza, Shehriyar, Hassan, and Asim. Drama is revolving around traditional madrasa (religious school), the play humorously addresses the theme of adult education through satire.
