Open Menu

World Culture Festival 2024 Extended

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2024 | 11:40 PM

World Culture Festival 2024 extended

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah has announced to extend the duration of the World Culture Festival for three more days. He announces this while addressing the audience of theater show on Tuesday night.

Muhammad Ahmed Shah said that the people of Karachi have embraced our World Culture Festival wholeheartedly. I see familiar faces attending every day. We have had a full house for the past three days. He said Due to overwhelming response ,the festival has been extended by three more days.

On the sixth day of the 35-day World Culture Festival 2024, organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, the timeless play "Taleem-e-Balghan," written by the acclaimed playwright Khawaja Moinuddin, was presented with a refreshing twist. The play was directed by Farhan Alam Siddiqui, featuring a talented cast including Owais, Farhan Rahim, Ajnesh Dodeja, Ali Raza, Shehriyar, Hassan, and Asim. Drama is revolving around traditional madrasa (religious school), the play humorously addresses the theme of adult education through satire.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan World Education

Recent Stories

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

6 hours ago
 Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

7 hours ago
 X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, ..

X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman

7 hours ago
 President's Cup to commence from 3 October

President's Cup to commence from 3 October

7 hours ago
 The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the ..

The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead

8 hours ago
 Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell ..

Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan

8 hours ago
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli att ..

Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack

10 hours ago
 Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at ho ..

Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home

10 hours ago
 Driving licenses to be issued to students of colle ..

Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities

10 hours ago
 United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch ..

United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..

10 hours ago
 vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineere ..

Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..

10 hours ago
 Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 7 ..

Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous