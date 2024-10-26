World Culture Festival Features Palestine Theatre "And Here I Am"

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) On the 30th day of the World Culture Festival Karachi, the international theatre performance 'And Here I Am' from Palestine was showcased at Auditorium I. written by Hassan Abdulrazzak and directed by Zoe Lafferty, the play centers around the life of Palestinian actor Ahmed Tobasi.

'And Here I Am' presents a powerful narrative that reflects the struggle of Palestine, weaving together elements of reality and imagination, tragedy and humor. It is a touching story that chronicles the journey from youth to adulthood, exploring various facets of Tobasi's life—from the narrow streets of the Jenin refugee camp to the restrictions of an Israeli prison.

The audience expressed their opinion about the theater said; "The play highlights the hardships faced by Palestinian refugees, their search for identity, and their paths to freedom, emphasizing cultural resistance as a vital part of their liberation journey."