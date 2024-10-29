'World Culture Festival' in full swing

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) 'World Culture Festival Karachi' organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi is currently in full swing.

On the 33rd day of the festival, the comedy theater play 'Boeing Boeing' was performed at Auditorium I. The play was written by Dr. Anwar Sajjad and directed by Azaib Khan, with Muhammad Asim serving as an assistant director.

The cast included Ahmer Hussain, Shizza Khan, Aqsa Gul, Ayaz Ali, Erum Bashir, and Hammad Khan.

'Boeing Boeing' is a comedic theater play presented in both urdu and English, with a run-time of 70 minutes.

The modern comic story revolves around Jamil, a charming and witty bachelor who skillfully manages his love life with three fiancées in Karachi. Each fiancée is an air hostess, and they are unaware of each other's existence due to their different flight schedules, allowing Jamil's plan to run smoothly. However, unexpected changes occur when his friend Bashir Dar comes to stay, leading to flight delays and the introduction of a fast-paced jet that disrupts his plans.

Suddenly, all three women find themselves in the city at the same time, creating a humorous chaos as Jamil scrambles to save his tangled love life.

A large audience attended the performance, filling the hall with laughter and applause in response to the actors' comedic performances. Spectators thoroughly enjoyed the show and expressed their appreciation.

On the occasion, President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, Muhammad Ahmed Shah, announced that on Friday and Saturday, the public can participate in the festival without a ticket.

He said the closing ceremony of the festival will feature humorists Anwar Maqsood, Asim Azhar, and Tehzeeb Hafi. Tomorrow, artists from Switzerland will perform. Next year, there will be a bigger festival.