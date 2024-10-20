"World Culture Festival Karachi 2024" dazzle with mega music concert

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) The 24th day of the 38-day "World Culture Festival Karachi 2024," organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, continued with a vibrant musical concert.

The Mega Music Concert 4.0 added an extra spark to the festival with performances by South Korean group Good Fellis, SOVAPA Academic Ensemble, Hamza Akram Qawwal, Natasha Baig, Wahab Bugti, Sultan Baloch, Noman Al Shaikh, JAMBROZ Band, and Rhythmic Reverie. Good Fellis from South Korea captivated the hearts of audience with their unique performance.

During a musical concert in Karachi, the Consul General of South Korea, Yi Sungho, shared his thoughts. He remarked that it is a matter of great pride for me that a Korean concert is being held in Pakistan.

He highlighted that listening a Korean band in Karachi is a rare opportunity, and for the first time, the people of Pakistan are experiencing a South Korean musical band.

People from both countries will enjoy this concert together, fostering cultural ties, he added.

"We have introduced a new experience, breaking away from traditional methods, and presenting the art of music in a different style”, he highlighted.

President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, Muhammad Ahmed Shah in his address stated that South Korea is a peaceful nation and he extended a warm welcome to them. He added that by performing in Pakistan, this South Korean group has not only brought honour to their country but also elevated the name of Pakistan.

The 38-day World Culture Festival will continue until November 2.