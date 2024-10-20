"World Culture Festival Karachi 2024" Dazzle With Mega Music Concert
Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2024 | 03:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) The 24th day of the 38-day "World Culture Festival Karachi 2024," organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, continued with a vibrant musical concert.
The Mega Music Concert 4.0 added an extra spark to the festival with performances by South Korean group Good Fellis, SOVAPA Academic Ensemble, Hamza Akram Qawwal, Natasha Baig, Wahab Bugti, Sultan Baloch, Noman Al Shaikh, JAMBROZ Band, and Rhythmic Reverie. Good Fellis from South Korea captivated the hearts of audience with their unique performance.
During a musical concert in Karachi, the Consul General of South Korea, Yi Sungho, shared his thoughts. He remarked that it is a matter of great pride for me that a Korean concert is being held in Pakistan.
He highlighted that listening a Korean band in Karachi is a rare opportunity, and for the first time, the people of Pakistan are experiencing a South Korean musical band.
People from both countries will enjoy this concert together, fostering cultural ties, he added.
"We have introduced a new experience, breaking away from traditional methods, and presenting the art of music in a different style”, he highlighted.
President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, Muhammad Ahmed Shah in his address stated that South Korea is a peaceful nation and he extended a warm welcome to them. He added that by performing in Pakistan, this South Korean group has not only brought honour to their country but also elevated the name of Pakistan.
The 38-day World Culture Festival will continue until November 2.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024
Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..
Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day
Football: English Premier League results
Tennis: Almaty ATP results
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival
Football: English Championship results
LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues
Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October
Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..
Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Tourism Potential - Reviving glory of Multan’s walled city3 hours ago
-
Tourism Potential - Reviving glory of Multan’s walled city4 hours ago
-
Raja Bazar – A colonial era business legacy4 hours ago
-
Olive grafting: Achieving self-sufficiency in edible oil4 hours ago
-
“Sindh Artists Exhibition” inaugurates by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi20 hours ago
-
ACP Showcases 'Mi Raqsam' on 23rd day of 'World Culture Festival'1 day ago
-
World Culture Festival Showcases Javed Siddiqui's Play 'Salgirah'2 days ago
-
"Chaturaee" takes center stage on 20th Day of the World Culture Festival4 days ago
-
Shakespeare’s famous tragedy Hamlet presented at World Culture Festival5 days ago
-
Dance junction night on 18th day of World Culture Festival6 days ago
-
Iconic director Altaf Husasin films celebrated intricacies of familial love7 days ago
-
Promoting healthy diet to combat malnutrition7 days ago