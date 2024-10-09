Open Menu

'World Culture Festival Karachi' Continues On 14th Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2024 | 11:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The vibrant 38-day "World Culture Festival Karachi" organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, continues with its diverse lineup of cultural events.

On the 14th day, the internationally acclaimed comedy theater "Circle Mirror Transformation" was showcased in Auditorium I on Wednesday night .

The play was presented by Spain's Blue Book Theater Company, written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Annie Baker and directed by BJ Evans.

The cast featured Marty (Sophie Heidicker and Erica Lauren Wise), Lauren (Hannah DiBella), Theresa (Sarah Helen Dillamore), Schultz (Christopher Kelly), and James (Alex Liu).

Its duration was 90 minutes revolve around a hippie husband, a flirty former actress, a pouty 16-year-old girl and a divorced carpenter sign up for Marty's six-week community centre acting class.

They begin playing some seemingly innocent theatre games, but small battles of epic proportions are fought and hearts are silently torn apart. This Pulitzer-winning writer delves into the inner workings of acting, revealing the creative process that gives an actor the ability to access a wide range of emotions, which feel so vividly real on stage through intelligent storytelling. "Circle Mirror Transformation celebrates the subtle and surprising power of creativity.

