World Culture Festival Karachi Lights Up Stage With Mega Musical Concert
Sumaira FH Published October 13, 2024 | 11:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) On the 17th day of the World Culture Festival organized by Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, the Mega Musical Concert 3.0 took center stage, with performances that captivated the audience.
The event featured international singers like Erica Lauren, Chris, and Sarah from Spain, alongside Pakistani artists including Maanu, Abdur Rahman Sajid, Sounds of Kolachi, Faqeer Zulfiqar, Samra Khan, Cosmic Fluid, and the SOVAPA Instrumental Ensemble.
A large number of Karachi residents attended the concert, adding to the vibrant atmosphere. The musical concert was moderated by Arman Rahim, Ahsan Bari, and Shams Ahmed.
The World Culture Festival will continue at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi until November 2.
