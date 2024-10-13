Open Menu

World Culture Festival Karachi Lights Up Stage With Mega Musical Concert

Sumaira FH Published October 13, 2024 | 11:30 AM

World Culture Festival Karachi lights up stage with Mega Musical Concert

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) On the 17th day of the World Culture Festival organized by Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, the Mega Musical Concert 3.0 took center stage, with performances that captivated the audience.

The event featured international singers like Erica Lauren, Chris, and Sarah from Spain, alongside Pakistani artists including Maanu, Abdur Rahman Sajid, Sounds of Kolachi, Faqeer Zulfiqar, Samra Khan, Cosmic Fluid, and the SOVAPA Instrumental Ensemble.

A large number of Karachi residents attended the concert, adding to the vibrant atmosphere. The musical concert was moderated by Arman Rahim, Ahsan Bari, and Shams Ahmed.

The World Culture Festival will continue at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi until November 2.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan World Bari Spain November Event From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-viol ..

Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore

12 hours ago
 Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed i ..

Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack

12 hours ago
 Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Meh ..

Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat

13 hours ago
 No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

13 hours ago
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

20 hours ago
 Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakist ..

Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields

23 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

1 day ago
 UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for child ..

UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights

1 day ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous