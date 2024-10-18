World Culture Festival Showcases Javed Siddiqui's Play 'Salgirah'
Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2024 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The 38-day World Culture Festival Karachi organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi is going on.
On the 22nd day of the festival, a large audience gathered to watch the play 'Salgirah' written by renowned playwright Javed Siddiqui and directed by Paras Masroor.
At this occasion President APC, Muhammad Ahmed Shah, said, "Today's featured play is directed by the acclaimed actor Paras Masroor, a talented writer and musician who is dedicated to carrying forward his father's legacy. Paras is the son of the prominent literary figure Bedil Masroor, who has made significant contributions to the arts.

The play was penned by renowned writer Javed Siddiqui, known for his popular essays. The Sindhi translation of the play was expertly completed by Bedil Masroor. The play was performed in the Sindhi language and received high praise from the audience for its compelling storyline.
'Salgirah' is known in both Hindi and urdu literature for its remarkable work, exploring the complexities of divorce in modern urban life. World Culture Festival Karachi will continue at the Arts Council until November 2.
