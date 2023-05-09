World cultures celebrated at 11th festival of cultures & peoples in Madinah

(@FahadShabbir)

Madinah, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :The 11th Festival of Cultures and Peoples organized by the Islamic University of Madinah features more than 80 pavilions representing very many countries of the world.

The festival aims to enable students to showcase the cultures of their countries in a forum that promotes dialogue, coexistence, love and peace among all peoples in a rich educational and cultural environment.

It also helps boost communication between university students and the community.

The festival continues until Saturday. Visitors can take part in different entertainment, educational and cultural activities, and enjoy a set of cultural exhibitions and displays.