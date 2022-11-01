World Cup 2022 team base camps

Doha, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Base camps and training grounds for the 32 teams taking part in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar from November 20 to December 18: Argentina: Qatar University Hotel (Doha, 15 km north of city centre) - training at Qatar University Australia: New Aspire academy Athlete Accommodation (Doha, Al Rayyan district, 10 km west of city centre) - training at Aspire Zone Doha Belgium: Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas (Abu Samra, 90 km south-west of Doha) - Salwa Training Site Brazil: The Westin Doha Hotel & Spa (Doha, city centre) - Al Arabi SC Stadium Cameroon: Banyan Tree Doha At La Cigale Mushaireb (Doha, city centre) - Al Sailiya SC Canada: Century Marina Hotel Lusail (Lusail, 15 km north of Doha) - Umm Salal SC Costa Rica: DusitD2 Salwa Doha (Doha, city centre) - Al Ahli SC Stadium Croatia: Hilton Doha (Doha, West Bay district) - Al Erssal Denmark: Retaj Salwa Resort & Spa (30 km south-west of Doha) - Al Sailiya SC Ecuador: Hyatt Regency Oryx Doha (Doha, city centre) - Essaimer SC England: Souq Al Wakra Hotel Qatar by Tivoli (Al Wakrah, 20 km south of Doha) - Al Wakrah SC Stadium France: Al Messila Resort & Spa (Doha, 8 km west of city centre) - Al Sadd SC Germany: Zulal Wellness Resort (Al Ruwais, 110 km north of Doha) - Al Shamal Stadium Ghana: Double Tree by Hilton Doha (Doha, city centre) - Aspire Zone Doha Iran: Al Rayyan Hotel Doha Curio (Doha, Al Rayyan district, 20 km west of city centre) - Al Rayyan SC Japan: Radisson Blu Hotel Doha (Doha, Al Sadd district, 7 km west of city centre) - Al Sadd SC Mexico: Simaisma, Murwab Resort (Sumaysimah, 45 km north of Doha) - Al Khor SC Morocco: Wyndham Doha West Bay (Doha, West Bay district) - Al Duhail SC Netherlands: The St.

Regis Doha (Doha, Al Qassar district) - Qatar University Poland: Ezdan Palace Hotel (Doha, Duhail district, 11 km north-west of city centre) - Al Kharaitiyat SC Portugal: Al Samriya Autograph Collection Hotel (Al Samriya, 30 km north-west of Doha) - Al Shahania SC Qatar: Al Aziziyah Boutique Hotel (Doha, Al Rayyan district, 10 km west of city centre) - Aspire Zone Doha Saudi Arabia: Sealine Beach, a Murwab Resort (Mesaieed, 57 km south of Doha) - Sealine Training Site Senegal: Duhail Handball sports Hall (Doha, Duhail district, 17 km west of city centre) - Al Duhail SC Serbia: Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha (Doha, city centre) - Al Arabi SC South Korea: Le Meridien City Center Doha (Doha, West Bay district) - Al Egla Spain: Qatar University Hotel (Doha, 15 km north of city centre) - Qatar University Switzerland: Royal Meridien Doha (Lusail, 15 km north of Doha) - University of Doha Tunisia: Wyndham Grand Doha West Bay Beach (Doha, West Bay district) - Al Egla United States: Mars Malaz Kempinski, The Pearl (Doha, 15 km north of city centre) - Al Gharafa SCUruguay: Pullman Doha West Bay (Doha, West Bay district) - Al ErssalWales: Delta Hotel City Center Doha (Doha, West Bay district) - Al Sadd SC