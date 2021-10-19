UrduPoint.com

World Cup Bid Not Derailed By Euro 2020 Trouble - UK Sport

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 07:00 PM

World Cup bid not derailed by Euro 2020 trouble - UK Sport

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :The UK and Ireland bid for the 2030 World Cup is not "up in smoke" despite the English FA being sanctioned for the chaos that marred the Euro 2020 final, according to a leading figure at UK Sport.

England have been ordered to play one UEFA competition match behind closed doors, with a further match suspended for two years for disorder at the final which saw ticketless fans break their way into the stadium.

Further trouble marred England's World Cup qualifier with Hungary last week as visiting fans clashed with police.

However, Simon Morton, chief operating officer of UK Sport, which is involved in an ongoing feasibility study on whether to bid, said his view was that crowd trouble had not derailed plans.

"There are lessons to be learned, the FA has commissioned a review from Baroness Casey. It's very serious. But I do not think it is the bid up in smoke," he told told the UK Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee on Tuesday.

"However, I don't think it's reflective of how this country organises sporting events. We have an excellent reputation, not only for hosting brilliant events but also hosting safe and secure events.

"We have to get the balance right here. It was unacceptable, but I think most countries around the world would recognise it is not reflective of what normally happens." UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin played down fears that the disorder would affect a British and Irish World Cup bid, telling The Times last month that he saw Wembley as a key venue for UEFA in hosting club competition finals in the future.

However, Morton cautioned against proposals for the World Cup to be held every two years rather than four.

FIFA's head of global development, Arsene Wenger, has been at the forefront of promoting the idea.

The International Olympic Committee expressed its concern earlier this week on what the impact could be for other sports.

"I think the oversaturation of sporting competition events is a real risk," added Morton.

"One of the reasons why sport is so popular is because of its scarcity. I think when we host events, you want to know that that's special, because you're attending the world championships."

Related Topics

World Police Sports Ireland United Kingdom Hungary Euro 2020 International Olympic Committee Media From

Recent Stories

Humaid Al Nuaimi briefed on future programmes, pro ..

Humaid Al Nuaimi briefed on future programmes, projects, strategy of Ministry of ..

6 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 06 Oman Vs. Bangladesh, L ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 06 Oman Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who Will W ..

48 minutes ago
 Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 17th International Edu ..

Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 17th International Education Show, 23rd National Car ..

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler reviews future plans of Ministry of Ener ..

RAK Ruler reviews future plans of Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

3 hours ago
 Israel-UAE comprehensive economic partnership to b ..

Israel-UAE comprehensive economic partnership to be signed within 9 months: Amba ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.