World Cup braces for quarter-finals as Spain sack coach

Doha, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Brazil were gearing up for a showdown with Croatia while Argentina prepared to face the Netherlands as anticipation mounted on Thursday on the eve the World Cup quarter-finals.

After three weeks of pulsating action, just eight teams are left standing as the 32-nation tournament heads into the final rounds of the knockout competition after a two-day break.

A blockbuster set of quarter-finals gets under way on Friday when five-times champions Brazil face 2018 runners-up Croatia.

That clash is the appetiser for another heavyweight World Cup collision between Lionel Messi's Argentina and three-time losing finalists the Netherlands.

On Saturday, Morocco will carry the flag for African football in their quarter-final clash with Portugal before holders France face England in an eagerly anticipated showdown.

Wins for Argentina and Brazil on Friday would set up a titanic semi-final between the two South American heavyweights.

For now though Brazil are looking no further than Friday's assignment against Croatia at the education City Stadium in Doha.

"They have individual quality and collective quality as well as a resilience and persistence," Brazil coach Tite said of Croatia.

"We are aware of their virtues but my focus is on maintaining our standards and whoever plays best will go through." Croatia captain Luka Modric said Thursday that his side were determined to progress beyond the last eight.

"We did a great thing by going to the quarter-finals, but regardless of that we would like to do more," the Real Madrid midfielder said.

"We have to play our best match. And if we do that we have a chance of winning." - Ronaldo bust-up denied - On Saturday, all eyes will be on France and England's battle at the Al-Bayt Stadium, the Bedouin-tent inspired structure located in the desert outside Doha.

England said Thursday that forward Raheem Sterling is set to return to the squad after initially leaving the team's World Cup base following a break-in at his family home.

Sterling did not feature in England's squad for the 3-0 last-16 win against Senegal, and it would be a major surprise if the 28-year-old starts against France.

In Saturday's other quarter-final, buoyant Portugal will be looking to end Morocco's fairytale run to the last eight.

Portugal produced one of the most scintillating displays of the tournament by dismantling Switzerland 6-1 in the last 16 after coach Fernando Santos opted to drop Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo's replacement, 21-year-old Goncalo Ramos, fired a brilliant hat-trick as Portugal ran riot.

According to reports in Portugal, Santos's bombshell decision to drop Ronaldo prompted the 37-year-old superstar to threaten to walk out of the team camp.

But the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) issued a statement denying the reported bust-up with the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star.

"The FPF clarifies that at no time did the captain of the Selecao, Cristiano Ronaldo, threaten to leave the national team during the stay in Qatar," said the federation.

"Every day Ronaldo is building up a unique track record at the service of the national team and the country, which must be respected." Elsewhere on Thursday, Spanish football authorities announced the dismissal of coach Luis Enrique following the team's shock elimination against Morocco, naming under-21s boss Luis de la Fuente as his replacement.

Spain hammered Costa Rica 7-0 in their opening game in Qatar but suffered a shock defeat by Japan that resulted in a second-place finish in Group E.

Spain were strong favourites to beat Morocco in the first knockout round but lost 3-0 on penalties after the game finished 0-0 following extra-time.

"Both the president, Luis Rubiales, and the sporting director, Jose Francisco Molina, have told the coach their decision," the RFEF (football association) said in a statement.