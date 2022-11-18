UrduPoint.com

World Cup Chiefs Ban Beer Sales As Ronaldo Jets In

Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2022 | 05:50 PM

World Cup chiefs ban beer sales as Ronaldo jets in

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :World Cup chiefs on Friday banned beer sales around stadiums in a stunning u-turn just two days before kickoff as Cristiano Ronaldo prepared to jet in to Qatar.

Alcohol is largely prohibited in the Islamic nation but the organisers sparked anger from fans with their dramatic decision.

Football's world governing body FIFA said beer would not be sold to fans around any of the eight World Cup stadiums following discussions with the hosts.

"A decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from Qatar's FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters," FIFA said in a statement.

Dozens of Budweiser beer tents had already been set up at grounds ahead of the first game on Sunday between Qatar and Ecuador.

The host nation has predicted that more than one million fans will visit the country for the 29-day tournament and FIFA has had a longstanding sponsorship deal with Budweiser, which is owned by drinks giant AB InBev.

Beer will remain available in VIP suites in stadiums, in some fan zones and in some hotel and restaurant bars.

The Football Supporters' Association, which represents fans from England and Wales, criticized the move, saying it was symptomatic of a "total lack of communication" with supporters from the organizers.

"If they can change their minds on this at a moment's notice, with no explanation, supporters will have understandable concerns about whether they will fulfil other promises relating to accommodation, transport or cultural issues," it said in a statement.

Related Topics

Football World Hotel Visit FIFA Qatar Sale Wales Ecuador Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

Govt distributes $316m under BISP among flood affe ..

Govt distributes $316m under BISP among flood affected families: Shazia Marri.

11 minutes ago
 Sevak- The Confessions: Eight Stories, One Crime

Sevak- The Confessions: Eight Stories, One Crime

11 minutes ago
 PCB CEO thanks Ireland women and Bangladesh U19

PCB CEO thanks Ireland women and Bangladesh U19

48 minutes ago
 Video of girl jumping off moving rickshaw goes vir ..

Video of girl jumping off moving rickshaw goes viral

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister briefs President on overall econo ..

Finance Minister briefs President on overall economic, financial outlook of coun ..

4 hours ago
 PML-N senator's son Osama Abdul Karim arrested in ..

PML-N senator's son Osama Abdul Karim arrested in land grabbing case

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.