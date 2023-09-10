Open Menu

World Cup -- England V Argentina Teams

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2023 | 11:40 PM

World Cup -- England v Argentina teams

Marseille, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :Teams for the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between England and Argentina in Marseille on Saturday (kick-off: 1900GMT): Teams (15-1) England Freddie Steward; Jonny May, Joe Marchant, Manu Tuilagi, Elliot Daly; George Ford, Alex Mitchell; Ben Earl, Tom Curry, Courtney Lawes (capt); Ollie Chessum, Maro Itoje; Dan Cole, Jamie George, Ellis Genge Replacements: Theo Dan, Joe Marler, Will Stuart, George Martin, Lewis Ludlam, Danny Care, Marcus Smith, Ollie Lawrence Coach: Steve Borthwick (ENG) Argentina Juan Cruz Mallia; Emiliano Boffelli, Lucio Cinti, Santiago Chocobares, Mateo Carreras; Santiago Carreras, Gonzalo Bertranou; Juan Martin Gonzalez, Marcos Kremer, Pablo Matera; Tomas Lavanini, Matias Alemanno; Francisco Gomez Kodela, Julian Montoya (capt), Thomas Gallo Replacements: Agust�n Creevy, Joel Sclavi, Eduardo Bello, Guido Petti Pagadizabal, Pedro Rubiolo, Rodrigo Bruni, Lautaro Bazan Velez, Mat�as Moroni Coach: Michael Cheika (AUS) Referee: Mathieu Raynal (FRA)

