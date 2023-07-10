Open Menu

World Cup Glory The Missing Piece For Australian Superstar Kerr

Sumaira FH Published July 10, 2023 | 09:50 AM

World Cup glory the missing piece for Australian superstar Kerr

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Sam Kerr says the only thing missing in her life is a major trophy with Australia -- and the Chelsea forward plans to change that by winning her home World Cup.

Kerr made her Australia debut aged just 15 and has gone on to become one of the best players in women's football.

Now 29, she is set to be the face of the World Cup when it kicks off on July 20, her profile has soared to new heights since moving to Chelsea in 2020 and steering them to the domestic double this year.

"She is a nightmare to defend. Her energy levels are like a 12-year-old. She is infectious," Chelsea manager Emma Hayes said recently.

"I don't know a striker in world football who can do what she does. She's the best." Kerr is Australia's all-time leading scorer, surpassing Tim Cahill last year as the nation's most prolific among men or women with 63 goals in 120 appearances.

She has been shortlisted for the women's Ballon d'Or and nominated for the Best FIFA Women's Player consistently since 2017.

In 2019 Kerr became the first Australian, man or woman, to score a hat-trick at a World Cup, but winning a major trophy with her country has eluded her.

"I just want to win a major tournament with the national team," the Australian skipper said in a documentary, "Matildas: The World at Our Feet", released in April.

"It's the only thing missing in my life right now... if we win the World Cup, that would just be everything."The tournament in Australia and New Zealand will be Kerr's fourth -- but easily her biggest -- World Cup.

Related Topics

Football World Australia FIFA Man April July Women 2017 2019 2020 Best Chelsea New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2023

27 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

32 minutes ago
 Sharjah grants Algeria 2023 Arab Capital of Sports ..

Sharjah grants Algeria 2023 Arab Capital of Sports and Culture

10 hours ago
 UAE win first gold medals in 15th Pan Arab Games i ..

UAE win first gold medals in 15th Pan Arab Games in Algeria

10 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed lays cornerstone of new hospital, ..

Hamdan bin Zayed lays cornerstone of new hospital, residential complex in Das Is ..

12 hours ago
 Paulo Bento named new UAE coach

Paulo Bento named new UAE coach

12 hours ago
TanTan Festival enhances Emirati-Morocco cultural ..

TanTan Festival enhances Emirati-Morocco cultural bonds

12 hours ago
 UAE is employing AI in various fields to accelerat ..

UAE is employing AI in various fields to accelerate digital transformation: Omar ..

15 hours ago
 SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Awa ..

SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Award 2023

17 hours ago
 79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emira ..

79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emiratisation semi-annual deadline ..

17 hours ago
 Participants at Emerging Peacemakers Forum send me ..

Participants at Emerging Peacemakers Forum send message of hope to COP28

17 hours ago
 Dubai to boost green mobility with 170% increase i ..

Dubai to boost green mobility with 170% increase in public charging stations pla ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous