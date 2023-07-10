World Cup glory the missing piece for Australian superstar Kerr

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Sam Kerr says the only thing missing in her life is a major trophy with Australia -- and the Chelsea forward plans to change that by winning her home World Cup.

Kerr made her Australia debut aged just 15 and has gone on to become one of the best players in women's football.

Now 29, she is set to be the face of the World Cup when it kicks off on July 20, her profile has soared to new heights since moving to Chelsea in 2020 and steering them to the domestic double this year.

"She is a nightmare to defend. Her energy levels are like a 12-year-old. She is infectious," Chelsea manager Emma Hayes said recently.

"I don't know a striker in world football who can do what she does. She's the best." Kerr is Australia's all-time leading scorer, surpassing Tim Cahill last year as the nation's most prolific among men or women with 63 goals in 120 appearances.

She has been shortlisted for the women's Ballon d'Or and nominated for the Best FIFA Women's Player consistently since 2017.

In 2019 Kerr became the first Australian, man or woman, to score a hat-trick at a World Cup, but winning a major trophy with her country has eluded her.

"I just want to win a major tournament with the national team," the Australian skipper said in a documentary, "Matildas: The World at Our Feet", released in April.

"It's the only thing missing in my life right now... if we win the World Cup, that would just be everything."The tournament in Australia and New Zealand will be Kerr's fourth -- but easily her biggest -- World Cup.