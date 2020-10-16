UrduPoint.com
World Cup-holders South Africa Pull Out Of Rugby Championship

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 09:50 AM

World Cup-holders South Africa pull out of Rugby Championship

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :World Cup-holders South Africa pulled out of the Rugby Championship in Australia Friday after a year disrupted by the coronavirus, throwing the southern hemisphere tournament into disarray.

The Springboks, who won the World Cup for the third time in Japan last year, cited government travel restrictions, player welfare and safety concerns for their withdrawal.

It means the competition will be reduced from 12 games to six, starting on October 31, involving only Australia, New Zealand and Argentina.

"Naturally, it is extremely disappointing that the Springboks, due to the continued complexities of operating in and around this Covid environment, cannot fully compete in the previously planned six-round Rugby Championship," said SANZAAR chief Andy Marinos.

